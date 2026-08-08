The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Paula's avatar
Paula
9h

Take care of yourselves and have a restful time off!

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
8h

I know people who lived through the Luftwaffa Blitz in 1940/41. They had been issued with sufficient galvanised iron panels to dig a shelter in their back garden. They spent every night there, in a six feet wide by 12 feet long hole in the ground covered by the galvanised steel. They ran an electric cable from the house to enable them to make tea. Husband, wife and two children, aged three and one year old spent every night for two years in the shelter.

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