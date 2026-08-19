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OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – The Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, voted to confirm the long-awaited appointment of two ministerial positions: the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Yevhenii Khmara was appointed head of the Ministry of Defense, while Andrii Sybiha was appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yevhenii Khmara. Photo from Zelenskyy’s official Telegram channel.

The Rada’s vote ended a month-long hiatus that began on July 16, when Zelenskyy initiated a major government reshuffle by dismissing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the entire Cabinet of Ministers. After dismissing Fedorov, Zelenskyy failed to communicate why Fedorov, widely associated with Ukrainian technological advancement, had been replaced, triggering a wave of mass protests.

The Counteroffensive spoke with Ukrainian lawmakers just before the vote on their position regarding the assignment, as well as with protesters who gathered near the Rada, to understand what the future of the demonstrations might look like.

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