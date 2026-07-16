The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Tim Mak
4hEdited

Aren’t these reporters amazing?

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Steven Frazier's avatar
Steven Frazier
4hEdited

Courage! Perhaps Zelensky will reverse this decision as happened before. Keep at it!

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