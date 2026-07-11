The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
7m

Russian tourists to the West should be subjected to the same rigorous controls that the Russians impose on Western tourists. For other Russian visitors, ie FSB murderers, they should be limited to visits to the Russian Embassy after they have been identified by DNA, fingerprints and photographs.

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Unevieuxsac's avatar
Unevieuxsac
34m

Can completely understand why may feel they should ban Russian tourists and/or even feel likewise regarding American tourists for that matter for their nation abandoning Ukraine, NATO, participation in genocide and reckless war in Iran, not to mention the treatment of Cuba and more. At the very least people basking in European hospitality whilst their own nations now stand aside, or actively participate or fund these degradations should be reminded in the most obvious ways that they are comfortably ignoring and therefore complicit to varying degrees in these ongoing, never ceasing and escalating conflicts. Would I expect as an American overseas to be welcome? Surely naive hubris if so, and what a shame to be held in contempt no matter my personal stance. But then why should some casual observer have to distinguish? I have not been able to change this trajectory through knowledge, nor have I left my comfortable life to actively change it, and reminding me every day is, well, understandable. Informed citizens make a change and sipping wine in some cafe is not close to getting out of the chair and changing some protest words into actual daily action.

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