The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
10h

In Ireland here, and we have low gun crime. But I'd be for Ukrainians having access to guns, especially for anyone within 100KM of the front line, but registered guns that are linked to them. Also, basic training on how to use them, and how to aim. It may assist those who find themselves on the front line if Russia breaks through.

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
10h

As a Brit I cannot countenance personal gun ownership without careful vetting, training and weapon security. Gun violence in the UK is uncommon and often the weapon of choice is a knife - mass knifings are not really a thing!

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