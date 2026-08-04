The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Monte Dunard's avatar
Monte Dunard
1h

Interesting well written article. A decline in birthrates I don't think is going to have an iota of importance to the overall defense of Taiwan. China has as I recall you said 1.4B billion with a B and Taiwan has 23M. Birthrate isn't going to close that population gap. Taiwan stays democratic due to their allies financial and military support. Colonel Monte

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
3hEdited

Thank you, Elaine, for your detailed article about life for one doctor and all women in Taiwan. Tradition meeting the changes in the 21st century is an issue women in every country face. The threat of Chinese aggression adds an extra pressure for all of the Taiwanese people. Good luck with your journalism career!

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