The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Sally D.'s avatar
Sally D.
1d

It is so sad that the great people of Ukraine have to endure such hardships. The war that Russia started should have ended with the combined efforts of the western nations supplying them with the weapons they need. I am ashamed the USA has not done more to help Ukraine. The regime in DC purposefully makes life harder for Ukrainians because of Trump's love of Putin.

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JDV's avatar
JDV
1d

The empty words of the head of the current regime in the US are bullshit. He has broken every "agreement" and every "deal" he has ever made.

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