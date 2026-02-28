Editor’s Note: We’ve been planning around this for weeks. One of our reporters is right now on a plane headed towards the region to provide coverage of the Iran situation. This sort of reporting is difficult, costly and dangerous. Support our team now — upgrade today to get all our coverage! Get Full Access to Newsflashes Hit Our Tip Jar!

Smoke rises over the city center after an Israeli army launches 2nd wave of airstrikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

One of reporters was trying to sleep in on a Saturday (and why wouldn’t she?) when her mom knocked on the door.

“Hey Alessandra… are you awake? The U.S. attacked Iran,” she said, more softly and sweetly than you imagine you’d hear the announcement of a major military campaign.

If you subscribe to The Counteroffensive, you got the news of the Iran strikes before Politico, The New York Times or The Washington Post put out alerts.

Thanks, Alessandra’s mom!

Over the past few weeks we’ve been compiling lists of Iranians with access to Starlink satellite internet, preparing a reporting and security plan, and strategizing for the worst.

The collapse of the Iranian regime, if it happens, could be terrible news for Putin’s Russia. All these stories are linked — Iranian-made Shaheds terrorize Ukrainian cities while Russia extends its support to Iran’s proxies.



