The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
5h

The war isn’t over. May the force be with you. Keep the app.

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
4hEdited

Excellent article, Kataryna! Bravo Stepan! Fraud is a reality in every war - there will always be people who will profit from misery. This Canadian applauds the work of all Ukrainians who are helping their country. Slava Ukraini! ( Hope I spelled that right!)

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