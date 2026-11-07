The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
21h

Thank you as always for your reporting. Stay safe, dear Counteroffensive staff.

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
20h

Congratulations to Taiwan building its very own submarine using its resourcefulness and not relying on the Chinese supply chain. The world needs to pivot away from Chinese manufacturing and subsequent supply chain.

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