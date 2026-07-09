The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Ann Starkey's avatar
Ann Starkey
16h

Excellent reporting, there is a great deal of detail here that clarifies what is taking place for those of us not living and working directly in the middle of the Russian war.

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Tim Steele's avatar
Tim Steele
9h

"Good morning to readers; Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands."

I never tire of reading these words.

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