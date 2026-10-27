The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Lee's avatar
Lee
1d

Sorry to read about the horrors of Russia's was on Ukraine. Unfortunately, I think it is likely that our gilded leader will take more actions favoring Russia after next weeks election. The time between the election and seating of the new congress, will be a consequence free time for him. I had hoped that he would betray his mentor Putin as he has most of his helpers, but that does not appear likely now. The rage monster will strike somewhere.

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
21h

I’ve often wondered about Ukraine’s emergency responders during this war. Thank you writing a story on these heroes. Their work is so important it is hard to put into words.

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