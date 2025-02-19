The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak
The Suckerpunch in Saudi
Trump elevates the Saudis to a central role in negotiations with Russia. We explore the Gulf country’s desire to whitewash its authoritarianism through…
Feb 19
•
Tim Mak
,
Mariana Lastovyria
, and
Anastasiia Kryvoruchenko
166
18
The day we’ll see planes in Ukrainian skies
Since 2022 commercial flights have been grounded in Ukraine. The day we fly again is a critical sign of victory. Kyiv is considering reopening airports…
Feb 15
•
Mariana Lastovyria
128
8
From Munich: Trump’s Concessions Foreshadow Ukraine Backstab
Live from Germany, where I’m attending the Munich Security Conference, Steven Beschloss from America, America and I talked about the terrible road…
Feb 14
•
Tim Mak
and
Steven Beschloss
219
16
34:35
Will Ukraine be forced to become neutral?
Finland preserved its independence after war with Russia 80 years ago by giving up territory and declaring neutrality. Will Ukraine be bullied into…
Feb 13
•
Anastasiia Kryvoruchenko
,
Tim Mak
, and
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
171
15
Ukraine's deep history of peacekeeping in other wars
The world is debating peacekeepers for Ukraine. Its own peacekeepers, who went on missions for decades in Yugoslavia, Georgia, and Congo, told us what…
Feb 10
•
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
112
11
Inside the first ever all-drone assault by Ukraine
The Counteroffensive is the first to give a detailed play-by-play of a major milestone in military drone history. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at its…
Feb 8
•
Tim Mak
,
Oleksandr Matviienko
, and
Mariana Lastovyria
361
17
Why do Ukrainians smile less than Americans?
Ukrainians are occasionally cheerful, but they don’t usually show it like Americans do. There’s even a term for it: ‘resting Slavic face.’ What can the…
Feb 2
•
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
and
Tim Mak
116
27
January 2025
NEWSFLASH: Trump foreign aid freeze blow to Ukraine civil society
The sudden policy change under the new administration is likely to be felt more strongly in Ukraine than anywhere else in the world.
Jan 28
•
Tim Mak
,
Mariana Lastovyria
,
Alina Tvardovska
,
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
,
Yelyzaveta Yefimenko
,
Anastasiia Kryvoruchenko
, and
Oleksandr Matviienko
125
15
Shadowing Russian hybrid warfare ships in the Baltic Sea
The cutting of underway cables in Europe indicate a shadow war between Russia and NATO is already underway. We joined a Lithuanian naval patrol seeking…
Jan 27
•
Theo Prouvost-Mauzé
,
Yelyzaveta Yefimenko
, and
Tim Mak
184
16
Move over Elon; Ukrainian fungus can help us get to Mars.
Radiation-eating fungus thriving near the Chornobyl reactor could be a solution to space radiation, allowing humans to venture forth into space…
Jan 25
•
Mariana Lastovyria
181
11
Biden’s bitter legacy on Ukraine
Being merely better than the alternative is not enough. Ukrainians have suffered terribly – and will in the future – due to the outgoing president’s…
Jan 20
•
Tim Mak
and
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
139
67
He was killed in combat, while she was pregnant
Watching the young wife grieve at his funeral last week, knowing he would never meet their unborn child, was one of the hardest things I have seen in…
Jan 16
•
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova
100
13
