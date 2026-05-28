The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
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"Bedford has been a thriving market town since 1166, when King Henry II granted Bedfordians their original Charter to hold markets." [From the local council website] So, yes, I have frequently shopped in our local market. 😀

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