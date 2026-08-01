The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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David Bindelglass's avatar
David Bindelglass
14h

On the Patriots, when will people realize that for whatever reason, Trump will NEVER cross Putin. There was NEVER be a transfer of Patriot technology to Ukraine. There was never going to be. Ballistic missile attacks on civilians is all Putin has left. Trump will do everything to allow them to continue, and not aid in stopping them. How many times do we need to see this to understand? And the head fakes always appear as if choreographed by Putin himself. The next stop will be Trump's derailing of the Graham Russian sanctions ban. Watch.

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Wolfgang Heim's avatar
Wolfgang Heim
12h

A truly revealing and interesting article that takes the foreign reader behind the curtains concerning recent strikes against Wildberries. Thank you!

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