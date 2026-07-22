The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
7h

Thanks so much for this information packed post. I didn’t answer your question regarding the dismissal of Defense Minister Fedorov. I didn’t answer because I just do not know whether the move was appropriate or not. I believe that more information will become public and perhaps you (we!) might be able to discern what is accurate information and what is not. Is the dismissal the result of a power struggle within the leadership of Ukraine? Is the dismissal the result of other factors we do not know? It seems controversial to say the least. But whether it is the correct move, I just do not know. What I do know is that the very public backlash to this move demonstrates to me that Ukraine remains a country where the people have a right to express their displeasure with the move. This demonstrates to me that Ukraine remains a place, unlike their hostile neighbor, where people have the right to express their displeasure publicly. That is the hallmark of a country that is much more free than the one they are resisting with all their might.

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
37m

Great post. Lots of insight from Oleksii on the operation of Ukraine’s successful mid-range and long-range drone campaign.

Zelensky still hasn’t explained why Fedorov can’t be restored as Minister of Defence now that Syrskyi has been replaced. That’s disturbing.

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