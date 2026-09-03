The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Tai's avatar
Tai
9h

I hope the Ukrainians negotiating with the Trump administration are only doing it for appearance sake and not genuinely believing in getting the patriot production license. It is fool’s errand when the Republican Party is blatantly pro-Putin.

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Ann Starkey's avatar
Ann Starkey
8h

Excellent, honest reporting, as always. Stay safe, pups and people.

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